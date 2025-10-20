Two Dead After Cargo Jet Skids Into The Sea At Hong Kong Airport

A cargo aircraft operated for Emirates Airline skidded into the sea after hitting a ground crew vehicle when landing at Hong Kong International Airport early Monday, killing two people.

The accident occurred around 3:50 a.m. Hong Kong time during challenging weather conditions. The four crew members on the plane, which had taken off in Dubai, were rescued and taken to the hospital, according to a statement from the Airport Authority Hong Kong.

Two people are confirmed dead, Hong Kong police said. At least one is thought to be an airport worker.

One of the three runways at the airport — one of the busiest in Asia — has temporarily closed.

A photo posted by AirNavRadar showed a partially submerged Boeing Co. 747 with its rear, including the tailfin, missing. The flight tracking service didn’t say where it got the photo from, and Bloomberg News couldn’t immediately verify its contents.