Turmeric To Carrots: PepsiCo’s Plan To Recolour Gatorade, Cheetos And Mountain Dew

Tostitos and Lay's will be the first PepsiCo brands to make the shift, with naturally dyed tortilla and potato chips expected on store shelves later this year and naturally dyed dips due to be on sale early next year. Most of the chips, dips and salsas in the two lines already are naturally colored, but there were some exceptions.

The reddish-brown tint of Tostitos Salsa Verde, for example, came from four synthetic colours: Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Red 40 and Blue 1. Coleman said the company is switching to carob powder, which gives the chips a similar colour, but needed to tweak the recipe to ensure the addition of the cocoa alternative wouldn't affect the taste.

In its Frito-Lay food labs and test kitchens in Plano, Texas, PepsiCo is experimenting with ingredients like paprika and turmeric to mimic the bright reds and oranges in products like Flamin' Hot Cheetos, as reported by news agency AP. The company is looking at purple sweet potatoes and various types of carrots to colour drinks like Mountain Dew and Cherry 7Up, AP added.

Getting the hue right is critical, since many consumers know products like Gatorade by their colour and not necessarily their name, Damien Browne, the vice president of research and development for PepsiCo's beverage division based in Valhalla, New York told news agency AP.