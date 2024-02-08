Turkiye Sees 18% Growth In Indian Visitors In 2023; Eyes Over 3 Million In 2024

"Turkiye, among Europe's most-preferred destinations for culture, art, gastronomy, cycling, and religious tourism, in addition to sea, sand, and sun holidays, experienced a record-breaking year in 2023. The country is set to build upon its success, aiming to attract 60 million tourists and generate $60 billion in tourism income by 2024. Prioritising market diversity within its tourism strategies, Turkiye will continue its activities in current strategic markets while focusing on new target markets in 2024," the statement said.