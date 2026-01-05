Tulsi Gabbard’s 2019 Post Urging US To Stay Out Of Venezuela Resurfaces After Maduro’s Capture

An old post on X by US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard urging the United States to stay out of Venezuela has resurfaced after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by American forces on Saturday, Jan. 3.

Outside government, during US President Donald Trump’s first term, Gabbard had criticised advocates of regime change in Venezuela in 2019. Writing on X, then Twitter, on Jan. 25, 2019, she said, “The United States needs to stay out of Venezuela. Let the Venezuelan people determine their future. We don't want other countries to choose our leaders--so we have to stop trying to choose theirs.”