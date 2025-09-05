'Trump's Theatrics Prelude To Dealmaking': Biden Era Officials Hopeful Of India-US Ties Revamp

Even as ties between the United States and India have plunged to a low due to trade tensions, top officials of the erstwhile Joe Biden-led US administration believe that a revamp is possible.

"Donald Trump’s theatrics are often the prelude to dealmaking," said former US Deputy Secretary Kurt M Campbell and ex-National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in a joint article for Foreign Affairs.

Their views come in the backdrop of uncertainty over the pace of India-US trade talks, with the latest round of negotiations in August-end being called off. This was preceded by Trump's decision to impose a cumulative 50% tariff on India.

Campbell and Sullivan argue that the India-US strategic partnership, which enjoys "bipartisan support", has "effectively disincentivized reckless Chinese adventurism" in the Indo-Pacific region.

For India, the US partnership is crucial in view of an "unaccommodating power in China on its border", they said, while also pointing that a lull in ties could strain technology, education, and defence partnerships with Washington.

On the other hand, the US would end up losing a key strategic partner if the current trajectory in ties prevail. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the recently held Shanghai Organisation Summit show that the US "could end up driving India directly into its adversaries’ arms", they said.