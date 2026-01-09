Trump’s Tariff Playbook Faces US Court Test Today: What's At Stake For India?

A court decision in Washington is set to carry global implications, particularly for countries such as India that are deeply tied to international trade. The US Supreme Court is preparing to issue a rapid ruling on the use of emergency powers by President Donald Trump to levy tariffs, a move that could either limit his confrontational trade tactics or cement tariffs as a central instrument of US policy.

From India’s perspective, the judgment carries tangible consequences. The decision could decide the fate of high tariffs on Indian exports, shape Washington’s stance on India’s purchases of Russian oil, and determine whether talks on an India–US trade agreement can be brought back to life.

America’s top court will decide whether Trump was authorised to levy wide-ranging tariffs by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). While the statute permits economic measures during a declared national emergency, it stops short of clearly authorising the use of tariffs.

The ruling could be issued on Friday, American media has reported.

Trump has already suffered setbacks in the lower judiciary. The US Court of International Trade concluded that the IEEPA does not hand the president open-ended powers to levy tariffs, striking them down on legal grounds rather than policy judgment. That view was later affirmed by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Judges at the Supreme Court are grappling with a pair of pivotal questions: does the IEEPA authorise the president to impose sweeping tariffs, and whether an adverse ruling would force the US to return billions of dollars in duties paid by importers.

India has been one of the hardest hit by Trump’s hardline trade measures. Tariffs on Indian goods were lifted to 50% in August last year, the highest imposed on any large economy, with a quarter of the increase directly tied to New Delhi’s continued buying of Russian oil.