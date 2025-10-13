Trump's Speech Disrupted As Protesters Storm Israel's Parliament | Watch
Trump's speech was disrupted by Ayman Udah, an Arab-Israeli from Israel’s Hadash party, and his colleague, Ofer Kassif, a Jewish Israeli.
US President Donald Trump's speech in the Israeli Knesset was disrupted by protesters, who stormed inside the Parliament. The disruption lasted for a few seconds, as security dragged out the hecklers shortly.
Trump, during his address, praised Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling him "a man of exceptional courage".
"We gather on a day of profound joy, of soaring hope, of renewed faith -- and above all, a day to give our deepest thanks to the Almighty God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob," Trump said.
His speech was interrupted by two Parliamentarians who appeared to be shouting something, but were promptly escorted off the Parliament floor.
They were identified as Ayman Udah, an Arab-Israeli from Israel’s Hadash party, and his coworker, Ofer Kassif, a Jewish Israeli, according to ABC News. They both help up a sign that said "genocide" on it, according to reports.
"That was very efficient," Trump remarked, after the protesters were dragged out.
US President Trump's address disrupted as protesters storm Israel Parliament. The protester has been dragged out pic.twitter.com/QWY8CWA4CB— NDTV (@ndtv) October 13, 2025
The last 20 living hostages taken by militant group Hamas, which currently administers the Palestinian territory of Gaza, were released as part of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
Palestinian prisoners were also released from Ofer military prison situated between Ramallah and Beitunia in in occupied West Bank territory.
Trump thanked Arab nations and their leaders for pushing for the ceasefire and said that they "came together to press Hamas, to set the hostages free".
"It's an incredible triumph for Israel and the world to have all of these nations working together as partners in peace," he said.
"This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East. … Generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change," Trump said.