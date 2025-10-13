Trump's Speech Disrupted As Protesters Storm Israel's Parliament | Watch

US President Donald Trump's speech in the Israeli Knesset was disrupted by protesters, who stormed inside the Parliament. The disruption lasted for a few seconds, as security dragged out the hecklers shortly.

Trump, during his address, praised Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling him "a man of exceptional courage".

"We gather on a day of profound joy, of soaring hope, of renewed faith -- and above all, a day to give our deepest thanks to the Almighty God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob," Trump said.

His speech was interrupted by two Parliamentarians who appeared to be shouting something, but were promptly escorted off the Parliament floor.

They were identified as Ayman Udah, an Arab-Israeli from Israel’s Hadash party, and his coworker, Ofer Kassif, a Jewish Israeli, according to ABC News. They both help up a sign that said "genocide" on it, according to reports.

"That was very efficient," Trump remarked, after the protesters were dragged out.