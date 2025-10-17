Trump’s New Monument? US President Proposes 'Arc de Trump' Near Lincoln Memorial — Details Inside

Inspired by Paris’s Arc de Triomphe, the arch would greet visitors entering Washington, D.C., from Arlington National Cemetery via the Memorial Bridge.

"Every time somebody rides over that beautiful bridge to the Lincoln Memorial, they literally say something is supposed to be here. We have versions of it… This is a mock-up," Trump told donors on Wednesday night, referring to a grassy area at the end of the bridge.

At a dinner unveiling his ballroom plans, Trump revealed three versions of the arch: small, medium, and large. He liked the largest one the best. He also said the ballroom is “fully financed,” and leftover funds are likely to help finance the arch.

According to the BBC report, the construction timelines and costs related to the project remain unclear. Last week, Trump showcased renderings of the proposed arch on the Resolute Desk. This featured a map of the Memorial Bridge and a replica of the Lincoln Memorial. A model of the arch stood on the Virginia side of the Potomac River.

On Saturday, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to share an illustration of the design by architect Nicolas Leo Charbonneau from Harrison Design.

The site that Trump is eyeing for his project falls within a zone where new memorials are permitted. However, they need to be of “preeminent historical and lasting significance to the United States.”

According to experts, building such a memorial typically takes years and the approval process alone could take a year, the report added.