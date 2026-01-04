'Trump's Illness, Fall Of Maduro, End Of Ukraine War': Peruvian Shamans Predictions For 2026 Coming True?

Shamans in Peru gathered for an annual New Year's ritual on Monday where they made predictions for the year to come, including illness for U.S. President Donald Trump and the downfall of Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro.

"The United States should prepare itself because Donald Trump will fall seriously ill," Juan de Dios Garcia proclaimed as he gathered with other shamans on a beach in southern Lima, wearing colorful ponchos and sprinkling flowers on the sand.

The shamans carried large posters of world leaders, over which they crossed swords, burned incense and some of which they stomped on.

As well as Trump and Maduro, shamans waved posters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"We see Nicolas Maduro defeated," said Garcia. "Nicolas Maduro will flee Venezuela. He will not be captured."