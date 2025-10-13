Trump's Higher Education Plan: Administration Vows To Put An End To 'Woke', 'Socialist' Ideology

In a declaration aimed at reshaping the American higher education landscape, US President Donald Trump unveiled his administration’s reform agenda, promising to eliminate what he calls “Woke, Socialist, and Anti-American Ideology” from college campuses. The announcement, made via a post on Truth Social, outlines a vision for restoring what Trump thinks to be a merit-based education and enforcing federal laws against discrimination.

“Throughout most of our History, America’s Colleges and Universities have been a Great Strategic Asset of the United States. Tragically, however, much of Higher Education has lost its way, and is now corrupting our Youth and Society with WOKE, SOCIALIST, and ANTI-AMERICAN Ideology that serves as justification for discriminatory practices by Universities that are Unconstitutional and Unlawful. My Administration is fixing this, and FAST, with our Great Reform Agenda in Higher Education,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Building on this, Trump emphasised a return to traditional values of merit and hard work, suggesting that such a shift would lead to broader societal benefits.

“Our Nation’s Great Institutions will once again prioritize Merit and Hard Work before ‘group identity,’ resulting in tremendous new Research and Opportunity to benefit all Americans, and Equality being honored in American Businesses, Courts, and Culture,” Trump further wrote.

He also issued a warning to institutions that continue to engage in discriminatory practices, while offering a path forward for those willing to align with federal standards.

“To those Universities that continue to illegally discriminate based on Race or Sex, we will continue our current efforts to swiftly and forcefully enforce Federal Law. But for those Institutions that want to quickly return to the pursuit of Truth and Achievement, they are invited to enter into a forward looking Agreement with the Federal Government to help bring about the Golden Age of Academic Excellence in Higher Education. They will agree to follow Federal Law, and protect the Civil Rights of ALL Students, Faculty, and Employees on Campuses. They will stop racist Admission Policies, and put an end to unjust and illegal discrimination in Faculty Hiring,” Trump added.

The US President further laid out a vision for the future of American universities.

“These Institutions will commit to High Quality Standards, an Intellectually Open Campus Environment (including the protection of Free Speech and Debate), Institutional Neutrality, major steps toward Affordability for Students, and an end to the entanglement of Foreign Money in the Finances of American Universities. Americans deserve to be treated in accordance with their demonstrated achievements and potential, and upon regaining this fundamentally American Value, our Nation will be unstoppable. We will once again have Universities that develop the talents of our amazing young people to lead lives of Success and Fulfillment, cultivate a Love of Country and a Culture of Achievement, and help make all Americans proud, safe, prosperous, and free!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.