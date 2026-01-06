Trump's Greenland Logic Spells Trouble For Europe, NATO

“The United States is the power of NATO,” he said. “For the United States to secure the Arctic region to protect and defend NATO and NATO interests, obviously, Greenland should be part of the United States.”

He also questioned Denmark’s links to the island.

“The real question is by what right does Denmark assert control over Greenland?” he said. “What is the basis of their territorial claim?”

The Danish government is genuinely worried about the situation, according to people familiar with the matter, taking Trump’s threats seriously and not assuming they are mere rhetoric or a negotiating tactic. Recent public statements from Copenhagen reflect that concern, with the government mostly reluctant to say anything publicly to avoid fueling tensions.

“I believe he means it seriously, and that is of course unacceptable,” Frederiksen said Monday. “It is unacceptable pressure being placed on Greenland.”