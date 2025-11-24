Trump’s Government Efficiency Department Disbands 8 Months Early, Ending Cost-Cutting Push

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), launched with fanfare in January as a centerpiece of President Donald Trump’s second-term pledge to slash bureaucracy, has quietly shut down with eight months left on its charter.

Once touted by Trump and Elon Musk as a “chainsaw for bureaucracy,” the agency’s dissolution was confirmed by the Office of Personnel Management, which said DOGE doesn’t exist as a centralised entity anymore. Its closure marks a stark contrast to the administration’s earlier high-profile efforts to shrink federal agencies and redirect their work toward Trump priorities, NDTV World reported.

"That doesn't exist," Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor told Reuters earlier this month when asked about DOGE's status.

It is no longer a "centralised entity," Kupor added, in the first public comments from the Trump administration on the end of DOGE, the report added.

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE was an arm within the administration under Donald Trump. It was proposed first by Elon Musk and then championed by Trump as a way of revamping government bureaucracy and cutting inefficiencies in the system. The acronym DOGE sounds similar to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which is often supported by Musk.

In an earlier statement, Trump said that Musk and Ramaswamy will be responsible for cutting wasteful expenditures and slashing excess regulations to pave the way for his ‘Save America’ movement.

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies— Essential to the 'Save America' Movement,” he said. Ramaswamy however did not join the program.

In response to this Musk had said and claimed DOGE will send “shockwaves through the system and anyone involved in government waste”.

The billionaire revealed that all actions of the department will be posted online to ensure maximum transparency.

“Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know! We will also have a leaderboard for the most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars. This will be both extremely tragic and extremely entertaining,” he said.