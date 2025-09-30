Trump's Gaza Peace Plan Has Not Reached Hamas, Says Senior Official

As per the official document, Trump's peace plans in Gaza would seek to disarm Hamas, make them withdraw from the region while handing over the governance of Gaza to a technocratic authority.

The authority will be overseen by an international "Board of Peace" led by Trump himself.

In return, however, Israel would have to cease all operations in Gaza, release all the detainees and withdraw their forces from the region. This will come with no annexation of Gaza either.

However, a major diplomatic hurdle in Trump's peace plans in Gaza would be the approval of Hamas.

Trump has warned Hamas that the United States would fully back Israel's ongoing efforts, if it doesn't accept the truce plans. Netanyahu, too, has hinted that Israel may have no option but to continue their operations if a peace agreement doesn't evolve.