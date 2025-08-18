Trump’s Adviser Navarro Slams India For Buying Russian Oil

The dramatic increase in India’s purchases of Russian oil since the invasion of Ukraine is “opportunistic and deeply corrosive” of a global effort to isolate the Kremlin and curb Vladimir Putin’s war machine, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro wrote in the Financial Times.

In a strongly worded column, Navarro — long a hawkish voice and now an important force behind Donald Trump’s punitive global tariffs — linked India’s trade barriers and what he characterized as its financial support for Russia, depicting dealings that come at the expense of the US.

“American consumers buy Indian goods,” he said. “India uses those dollars to buy discounted Russian crude.”