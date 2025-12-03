Trump’s $1,000 Baby Bonus: Who Qualifies, Who Doesn’t And How The Money Can Be Used

United States President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that billionaire Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, will contribute $6.25 billion into individual accounts for 25 million children under 10. This has prompted a fresh wave of speculations about the Trump Accounts for underage Americans.

The initiative was created under Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed in July. Under this, US children are expected to benefit from a long-term financial scheme. Through 'Trump Accounts', eligible children will receive a $1,000 initial deposit from the US Treasury, which will be invested.

Trump described them as “the first real trust funds for every American child,” allowing contributions from family, employers, corporations and donors, according to a Guardian report.

The Dell couple’s investment amounts to $250 per account for eligible children. This money will go to the zip codes where the median household income is below $1,50,000 a year, according to The New York Times.

As part of the press conference on Tuesday, the White House also provided further information about the future of Trump Accounts.