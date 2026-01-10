Trump’s 10% Credit Card Cap And America’s Debt Dependence Explained

U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed a proposal for a 10% cap on credit card interest rates, arguing that issuers are “ripping off” American consumers with high borrowing costs. While the proposal has political roots, it also speaks to a deeper economic reality: American households are highly dependent on credit — especially credit cards — and are carrying record levels of debt.

According to Federal Reserve data, over 80% of U.S. adults hold at least one credit card — more than 216 million consumers.