Trump-Zelensky Meeting: Top European Leaders For High-Stakes Ukraine Talks — What’s On Agenda
Trump will first meet with Zelensky for key bilateral talks, following which a multi-lateral discussion will be held with the European leaders.
Top European leaders are set to join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on Monday for a key meeting with US President Donald Trump. The move signals Europe’s support for Zelensky as Ukraine faces enhanced pressure from Trump to accept a swift peace deal with Russia that could involve territorial concessions.
At the key meeting, Trump and Zelensky will be joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Here’s What On Agenda For Monday’s Meeting:
1. 12:00 p.m. (EST): European leaders arrive at the White House.
2. 1:00 p.m. (EST): Trump greets Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky.
3. 1:15 p.m. (EST): Trump and Zelensky to participate in a bilateral meeting at the Oval Office in the White House.
4. 2:15 p.m. (EST): Trump will greet European leaders.
5. 2:30 p.m. (EST): The US Presidents participates in a family photo with European leaders.
6. 3:00 p.m. (EST): Multi-lateral key meeting between Trump and European leaders.
The Trump-Zelensky meeting follows a Sunday video call among coalition-of-the-willing nations, focusing on strengthening security guarantees for Ukraine.
“We must have strong security guarantees to protect both Ukraine and Europe’s vital security interests,” von der Leyen told reporters in a joint news conference with Zelensky in Brussels ahead of the call. “These are decisions to be made by Ukraine and Ukraine alone,” she said. “And these decisions cannot be taken without Ukraine at the table,” she added.
The latest meeting comes three days after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. The two top leaders engaged in Alaska, following which Trump said that he’ll urge Zelensky to make a quick deal. He also sounded receptive to the Russian president’s demands that Ukraine give up large areas of land in the east of the country.
Monday’s talks will cover security guarantees, territorial issues, and continued support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression, according to a German government statement.