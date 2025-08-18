Trump-Zelensky Meeting: Top European Leaders For High-Stakes Ukraine Talks — What’s On Agenda

1. 12:00 p.m. (EST): European leaders arrive at the White House.

2. 1:00 p.m. (EST): Trump greets Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky.

3. 1:15 p.m. (EST): Trump and Zelensky to participate in a bilateral meeting at the Oval Office in the White House.

4. 2:15 p.m. (EST): Trump will greet European leaders.

5. 2:30 p.m. (EST): The US Presidents participates in a family photo with European leaders.

6. 3:00 p.m. (EST): Multi-lateral key meeting between Trump and European leaders.

The Trump-Zelensky meeting follows a Sunday video call among coalition-of-the-willing nations, focusing on strengthening security guarantees for Ukraine.

“We must have strong security guarantees to protect both Ukraine and Europe’s vital security interests,” von der Leyen told reporters in a joint news conference with Zelensky in Brussels ahead of the call. “These are decisions to be made by Ukraine and Ukraine alone,” she said. “And these decisions cannot be taken without Ukraine at the table,” she added.

The latest meeting comes three days after Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. The two top leaders engaged in Alaska, following which Trump said that he’ll urge Zelensky to make a quick deal. He also sounded receptive to the Russian president’s demands that Ukraine give up large areas of land in the east of the country.

Monday’s talks will cover security guarantees, territorial issues, and continued support for Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression, according to a German government statement.