Trump-Xi Meeting Next Week At APEC Summit — What To Expect

APEC is a regional economic forum of 21 member economies that promotes free trade and investment. Established in 1989, its goal is to foster prosperity through economic cooperation by making trade easier, promoting inclusive growth, and addressing economic challenges through dialogue and voluntary, non-binding commitments.

The forum includes 21 countries from around the Pacific Rim and is a major driver of global economic activity. The APEC member countries include the United States, China, Russia, Japan, Canada, South Korea and Australia.

The next APEC Summit will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2025 at Gyeongju, South Korea. The summit's theme is "Building a Sustainable Tomorrow," with three key priorities: strengthening supply chains and cross-border exchanges, using technology, including AI, to enhance competitiveness and fostering inclusive and sustainable growth through social and environmental initiatives.

The summit is being held amid moderate trade growth and supply chain disruptions. Persistent trade disputes and geopolitical competition between the United States and China add a layer of complexity and high tension to the proceedings.

President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit. It will be the first in-person meeting between them since 2019, when the two met in Japan at the G20 summit.

Their meeting will take place against the background of high tension and a series of tit-for-tat escalations, with a fragile tariff truce set to expire in November. Ahead of their upcoming meeting Trump has said he would make a deal on “everything” with Xi, pointing to potential agreements on agriculture and nuclear arsenals.

It may be recalled that in April 2025, the US had imposed 145% tariffs on most goods from China, while China had responded with 125% tariffs.