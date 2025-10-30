Trump-Xi Meet 5 Key Decisions: US President Welcomes Deals On Agriculture, Energy And More — Details Here
Among the biggest announcements, Trump announced that the US will slash tariffs on China by 10%.
Following a high-profile meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share major outcomes from the bilateral talks.
Among the biggest announcements, Trump announced that the US will slash tariffs on China by 10%. Post the meeting Xi highlighted the need for cooperation in key areas such as trade, energy, and broader economic development. He called for both sides to focus on long-term benefits and avoid falling into a cycle of retaliation.
Here are the five key decisions Trump highlighted
Massive Agricultural Purchases by China
“President Xi authorised China to begin the purchase of massive amounts of Soybeans, Sorghum, and other Farm products.”
Trump expressed gratitude for the move, stating that American farmers will benefit significantly. He added, “Our Farmers will be very happy! In fact, as I said once before during my first Administration, Farmers should immediately go out and buy more land and larger tractors”
Continued Flow of Rare Earths and Critical Minerals
“China has agreed to continue the flow of Rare Earth, Critical Minerals, Magnets, etc., openly and freely," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
This decision is expected to support US industries dependent on these essential materials.
Joint Effort to Combat Fentanyl Crisis
“China has strongly stated that they will work diligently with us to stop the flow of Fentanyl into our Country," he said on Truth Social
Trump emphasised China’s commitment to helping end the fentanyl crisis and said, “They (China) will help us end the Fentanyl Crisis”
Energy Deal in the Works
“China also agreed that they will begin the process of purchasing American Energy," Trump wrote.
Trump revealed that a large-scale transaction may be underway involving oil and gas from Alaska, with energy teams from both sides set to explore the deal.
Global Engagement and Optimism
“Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are being brought into our Country because of them. Our Nation is Strong, Respected, and Admired Again and, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!," he said.
The high-profile meeting followed recent talks between senior officials from both countries on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, signalling a continued push toward resolving economic tensions.
During the meeting, President Xi said, “China & the US can work together to accomplish more, and he is ready to continue working with Donald Trump.” Xi also said that he’s looking forward to solid US-China relations.
President Trump called Xi a “great leader of a great country” and referred to him as a friend. He expressed confidence in the future of US-China relations, saying, “I think we're going to have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time.”