Trump-Xi Meet 5 Key Decisions: US President Welcomes Deals On Agriculture, Energy And More — Details Here

Following a high-profile meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share major outcomes from the bilateral talks.

Among the biggest announcements, Trump announced that the US will slash tariffs on China by 10%. Post the meeting Xi highlighted the need for cooperation in key areas such as trade, energy, and broader economic development. He called for both sides to focus on long-term benefits and avoid falling into a cycle of retaliation.

Here are the five key decisions Trump highlighted