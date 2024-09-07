Trump Wins Delay In Hush Money Sentencing Until After US Election

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump will not face sentencing in his New York hush money trial until after November’s presidential election, clearing a major legal and political obstacle for the Republican presidential nominee before voters head to the polls.

Trump’s sentencing will now occur on Nov. 26 — three weeks after Election Day — instead of Sept. 18 as originally planned, Acting State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan ruled, conceding that going forward could have an impact on voters. The judge also said he’d rule on Trump’s request to overturn the verdict on presidential immunity grounds by Nov. 12.

The decision prevents a historically unprecedented possibility — that a major party presidential candidate could be thrown in jail just weeks before the election — from coming to fruition.

It also represented the latest in a string of legal victories for the former president, who entered the election season facing state, federal, and civil trials that threatened to focus attention on alleged misdeeds and remove him from the campaign trail. Instead, Friday’s ruling caps a series of favorable decisions and delays, providing a reprieve just days before Trump’s pivotal debate with Democrat Kamala Harris.

The Republican nominee celebrated the decision at a rally in North Carolina on Friday, saying he greatly appreciated Merchan’s ruling ahead of “the most important election in the history of our country.” Trump, who was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election, insisted he had done “nothing wrong.”

“It’s a witch hunt,” he said. “It’s an attack by my political opponents in Washington.”