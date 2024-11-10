Trump Wins Arizona In Clean Sweep Of Swing States In US Election

Donald Trump won Arizona, the final state to be called in the US presidential election, marking a clean sweep of all seven battleground states.

The Associated Press said it called the state for Trump on Saturday night as his current lead of about 185,000 votes there has put it out of reach for Vice President Kamala Harris. Joe Biden had flipped Arizona in 2020.

Retaking Arizona and its 11 electoral votes brings Trump’s total to 312, compared with 226 for Harris. The other swing states are Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.