Trump Wins Arizona In Clean Sweep Of Swing States In US Election
Retaking Arizona and its 11 electoral votes brings Donald Trump’s total to 312.
Donald Trump won Arizona, the final state to be called in the US presidential election, marking a clean sweep of all seven battleground states.
The Associated Press said it called the state for Trump on Saturday night as his current lead of about 185,000 votes there has put it out of reach for Vice President Kamala Harris. Joe Biden had flipped Arizona in 2020.
Retaking Arizona and its 11 electoral votes brings Trump’s total to 312, compared with 226 for Harris. The other swing states are Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
ALSO READ
'Squeezed By Vendors': Donald Trump Urges Supporters To Donate To Financially-Strained Democrats
Trump emerged from Tuesday’s election in a stronger position than expected and he is now prepared to move swiftly on core economic priorities such as raising tariffs, cutting taxes and cracking down on undocumented migrants.
A rightward shift across demographic groups and geographies powered Trump’s decisive victory and keeps Capitol Hill stacked with his allies. Republicans have control of the Senate and appear on the cusp of holding a narrow majority in the House.
The president-elect is due to meet Biden at the White House on Wednesday for their first post-election meeting, setting in motion the transition of power that will be completed in January.