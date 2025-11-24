Trump Weighing Advanced Nvidia Chip Sales To China, Lutnick Says

President Donald Trump is weighing whether to allow Nvidia Corp. to sell advanced artificial intelligence chips to China and will be the one to make a final decision on the matter, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.

The president is hearing from “lots of different advisers” in deciding on the potential exports, Lutnick said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Monday, noting that Trump understands Chinese President Xi Jinping “the best.” Bloomberg News had reported on Friday that US officials are having early discussions on whether Nvidia can sell its H200 artificial intelligence chips to China.

“That kind of decision sits right on the desk of Donald Trump,” Lutnick said in the interview. “He will decide whether we go forward with that or not.”

At the same time, Lutnick acknowledged the tensions between promoting economic expansion and protecting national security. “Do you want to sell China some chips and keep them using our tech and tech stack, or do you say to them, "Look, we’re not going to sell you our best chips. We’re just going to hold off on that, and we’re going to compete in the AI race ourselves,’” he said.