'Bets Will Be Off': Trump Warns Hamas To Act Swiftly On Gaza Peace Deal Or Face 'Further Devastation'

Palestinian group Hamas has been warned by US President Donald Trump on Saturday that if they do not “move quickly” and agree to the peace deal with Israel, Gaza is looking at further risk of devastation, AFP reported.

"Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again," Trump posted on his Truth Social page. "Let's get this done, FAST," he further added.

He acknowledged that “Israel has temporarily paused its bombing campaign to allow the hostage release and peace agreement a chance to move forward.” However, Gaza’s civil defense agency reported that Israel conducted numerous airstrikes on Gaza City overnight.

Meanwhile, Jared Kushner—Trump’s son-in-law—and senior envoy Steve Witkoff were en route to Egypt on Saturday to finalise the details of the hostage release. A White House official confirmed to AFP that Kushner and Witkoff are traveling to the region to help finalise the hostage release arrangements and advance the peace initiative backed by the US president, aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

On Friday, Hamas responded positively to the proposal, expressing readiness to release all hostages and engage in discussions on the peace deal.

In response, Trump urged Israel to “immediately” cease its bombardment of the war-torn territory. Despite this call, Israel’s regional ally confirmed on Saturday that its military operations in Gaza were continuing.

Later, Gaza’s civil defense agency reported that at least 57 people had been killed in Israeli strikes since dawn, with 40 of those casualties occurring in Gaza City alone, as per AFP