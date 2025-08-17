Trump Wants Trilateral Meet With Putin, Zelensky On August 22, Says Report

US President Donald Trump is reportedly seeking a trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to US media reports, he told European leaders post his meeting with Putin that he wants the trilateral summit to be arranged as soon as August 22.

Zelensky will meet Trump in Washington on Monday, he posted on X. European leaders are invited by the US President to join Monday's meeting, as reported by Axios.

The highly anticipated and publicised meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska on Saturday ended without any breakthrough in the two and a half year long war in Ukraine.

Standing aside Putin at an event wrapping up the summit, Trump called their discussions “extremely productive” but added: “There’s no deal until there’s a deal.”

Trump said he would speak to Ukrainian President Zelensky and tell him to make a deal.

On Saturday German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that a trilateral summit was likely following Monday's meeting between Zelensky and Trump, as per news agency Xinhua.