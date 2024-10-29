Trump Vs Harris: 'World's Most Accurate Economist' Predicts US Elections Result, Impact On GDP

Christophe Barraud, known as the "world's most accurate economist", has predicted a victory for Republican nominee Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential elections.

Barraud, the chief economist and strategist at Market Securities Monaco, has also projected a "clean sweep" for the Republican Party, also known as GOP, in the Senate elections.

“Looking at different metrics such as betting markets, polls, election modellers' forecasts, and financial markets, as of now, the most probable outcomes are: Trump victory, GOP clean sweep,” Barraud posted on social media platform X on Monday.

The forecast comes barely a week before the electoral showdown between Trump and his Democrat rival Kamala Harris on Nov. 5. The prediction assumes significance as Barraud has topped Bloomberg's economic forecast rankings for 11 of the last 12 years. This has earned him the tag of the world's most accurate economist.