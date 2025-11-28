Trump Vows To Pause Migration From Third World Nations; Announces 'Reverse Migration' — Here’s What He Said

President Donald Trump said he would impose a permanent halt on migration from what he called “Third World countries” and push for wide-ranging actions against immigrants he described as harmful to the United States.

Trump argued that although the nation has made significant technological progress, US immigration policy has undermined those gains and worsened living conditions for many. He vowed that, if implemented, his approach would involve a permanent pause on migration from all Third World countries.

Trump stated that he would terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those he claims were approved through “Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen.” He added that he would remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States or is incapable of loving the country, and end all federal benefits and subsidies for noncitizens.

The message went further, asserting plans to denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and to deport any foreign national who is a public charge, security risk, or ‘non-compatible with Western Civilization.’ He said these measures aim to achieve a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including individuals admitted through what he calls an unauthorized and illegal Autopen process.

Trump insisted that “reverse migration” is the only effective cure for the situation he describes. He closed his message with: “HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!”