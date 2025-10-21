Trump Vows To ‘Eradicate’ Hamas As Fragile Gaza Truce Resumes

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US would destroy Hamas if the militant group didn’t continue to honor the ceasefire with Israel, with a fragile truce resuming after a weekend of heavy fighting in the Gaza Strip.

“They’re going to be nice, and if they’re not, we’re going to go and we’re going to eradicate them — if we have to, they’ll be eradicated, and they know that,” Trump said at a White House meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Asked if that meant American troops on the ground in Gaza, Trump said it didn’t and that he would just ask Israel to go back in “and take care of it.” However, he added that “right now, we haven’t said that. We’re going to give it a little chance, and hopefully there will be a little less violence.”

His comments came after a weekend punctuated by deadly Hamas ambushes and Israeli airstrikes, with each side accusing the other of breaching the agreement brokered by the Trump administration earlier this month.

White House mediators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Israel on Monday and quickly went into meetings intended to solidify the truce. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said US Vice President JD Vance was due on Tuesday.

Late on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said they had “begun renewed enforcement of the ceasefire” and warned they would “respond firmly to any violation.”

Israel launched strikes against Hamas in Gaza and suspended aid shipments on Sunday after blaming the Iran-backed militant group for an ambush that killed two soldiers in the southern part of the strip. The IDF said it responded by hitting weapons-storage facilities and other sites. It also said it had dismantled several kilometers of underground tunnels.

At least some aid supplies have resumed, though the key border crossing of Rafah remains shut.

The White House expected the deal to be messy but expressed optimism that it wouldn’t collapse. Trump has presented the ceasefire as the best chance yet of ending the war in Gaza, which has devastated the Palestinian territory and destabilized the wider Middle East.