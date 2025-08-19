Trump Vouches For Security Guarantees For Ukraine — Here's What's Missing

The high-stakes strategic dialogue between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave the impression that a peace treaty along with security guarantees for Ukraine that are inclusive of European Leaders' opinions may not be far away.

Apart from an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, the highlight of the meeting was Trump declaring that security guarantees for Ukraine will be "provided" by the thus far-neglected European nations, in coordination with the White House.

The details are vague as to what these guarantees will include but Zelenskyy's statement hints at Ukraine buying massive amounts of American-made weaponry with funding aid from European countries.

The agreement will likely be signed within the coming seven to 10 days after a trilateral meeting among Trump, Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The 'coalition of the willing' may be eyeing to fulfill previously unfulfilled promises through these security guarantees. As per French President Emmanuel Macron, the first order of business would be to build up and strengthen the Ukrainian army, and supplement it with human power along with firepower. Secondly, he said, it is important to ensure reassurance forces composed of the British, the French, the Germans, the Turks, who are willing to carry out operations passively.