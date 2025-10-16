Trump to Speak With Putin on Thursday Ahead of Zelenskiy Visit

Business NewsWorldTrump to Speak With Putin on Thursday Ahead of Zelenskiy Visit
Trump has expressed frustration with Putin over the Russian leader’s refusal to halt the fighting in Ukraine or meet with Zelenskiy face-to-face for peace talks.

US President Donald Trump will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. (Photo: Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, according to a White House official, ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy is expected to ask Trump for more advanced weaponry when they meet on Friday at the White House.

Plans for the Trump-Putin call were first reported by Axios.

