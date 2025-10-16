Trump to Speak With Putin on Thursday Ahead of Zelenskiy Visit

US President Donald Trump will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, according to a White House official, ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump has expressed frustration with Putin over the Russian leader’s refusal to halt the fighting in Ukraine or meet with Zelenskiy face-to-face for peace talks.

Zelenskiy is expected to ask Trump for more advanced weaponry when they meet on Friday at the White House.

Plans for the Trump-Putin call were first reported by Axios.