Trump To Sign Mineral Deals In Asia To Raise Pressure On Xi

President Donald Trump will look to sign economic agreements and critical minerals deals with trading partners during his trip to Asia, according to senior US officials, as the administration moves to ramp up pressure on China ahead of a crucial meeting with Xi Jinping.

Trump will look for deals that will help unlock the region’s resources to create more reliable supply chains for industries, contribute to global growth and secure more investments in the US, according to officials who briefed reporters Friday before the president’s departure. The officials did not offer specifics on what the deals the president is seeking may entail.

The trip will feature stops in Malaysia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, Japan and then South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, capped by a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Xi — an opportunity for the leaders of the world’s two largest economies to resolve simmering disputes over tariffs and export controls.

Malaysia is in discussion for a potential critical minerals deal with the US, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Zafrul Aziz said on Saturday.

“It is a possibility,” Zafrul said when asked by Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin if Malaysia will be inking a deal with Trump when he signs a trade agreement with Malaysia on Sunday.