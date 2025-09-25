Trump To Meet Pakistan PM Sharif At White House: Report

US President Donald Trump will likely meet Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday at White House a Reuters report said, citing Trump administration official.

This meeting follows a brief interaction between both leaders on the sidelines of the high-level 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Earlier in July, US President Donald Trump announced sealing a trade deal with Pakistan and said that Washington will work with Islamabad to develop what he described as the South Asian nation's "massive oil reserves".

Notably, the deal announcement with Pakistan came right after Trump announced a 25% tariff on all goods coming from India, plus an additional penalty for purchases of Russian military equipment and energy.

The relation between both the nations resurfaced into the spotlight after Islamabad gave Trump credit for his self proclaimed peace intervention during the military conflict with India in May.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was among the attendees at a high-level meeting on Tuesday between Trump and leaders from Muslim-majority nations, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The discussions focused on potential solutions to counter Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

Earlier this year, Trump hosted Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, at the White House, an unusual move given the absence of senior civilian officials, highlighting the significance Trump places on military diplomacy with Islamabad.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has publicly endorsed Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan. However, Islamabad has also voiced strong criticism of Washington’s support for Israel during the current conflict in Gaza, reflecting a complex and evolving dynamic in U.S.-Pakistan relations.