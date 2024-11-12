Trump To Go To Capitol As Republicans Near House Majority

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump will meet with House Republicans on Wednesday as the party awaits the prospect of scoring a trifecta in Washington with control of both chambers of Congress and the White House.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the meeting during a press conference, adding that the details were still being worked out but that the gathering could take place Wednesday morning before Trump also visits the White House. Trump was already slated to be in Washington for a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

“I think he said it first, before I did, that he wanted to come and visit with House Republicans,” Johnson said. “That would be a great meeting and a moment for all of us.”

Johnson said discussions have already taken place with Trump about the chamber’s agenda. The speaker said he plans to head to Trump’s south Florida home of Mar-a-Lago after their meeting in Washington, with plans to remain there “all weekend” to discuss their legislative plans.

The meeting comes with Republicans on the brink of clinching control of the US House, needing to win just four of the chamber’s 16 remaining uncalled races a week after Election Day. Parties need 218 seats to control the 435-member chamber and Republicans are leading in decided races by 214-205, according to the Associated Press.