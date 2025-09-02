Trump To Award Presidential Medal Of Freedom To Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani

President Donald Trump said he would bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Rudolph Giuliani, a day after the former New York City mayor was hospitalized for injuries suffered in a car crash.

“As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor,” Trump said in a social media post Monday.

Giuliani, 81, became Trump’s personal lawyer as the president worked to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden. Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in the city he once led for pursuing the false claims of election fraud. He was also disbarred in Washington, DC. Two election workers in Georgia sued him for defamation and won a judgment of $148 million from him.

Giuliani’s car was struck from behind at high speed on Saturday, Michael Ragusa, the head of the former mayor’s security, said. He was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, injuries to his left arm and a lower leg as well as multiple cuts and bruises, Ragusa said in a statement. He was released from the hospital on Monday.