Trump Threatens ABC Reporter Over Hate Speech Question | Watch Video

Karl was referring to figures in Trump's circle, such as his senior advisor Stephen Miller and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon who have both criticised "political correctness" and have engaged in hate speech rhetoric, according to news reports.

With some of the many instances being Miller calling immigration an "invasion of America", according to Forbes, and Bannon saying that the terms 'racist' and 'xenophobe' should be worn as a "badge of honour" according to The New Statesman.

“She’d probably go after people like you! Because you treat me so unfairly! It’s hate! You have a lot of hate in your heart!" Trump replied.

On being further questioned by Karl, Trump responded by saying: “Maybe they’ll come after ABC. Well, ABC paid me 16 million dollars recently for a form of hate speech, right? Your company paid me $16 million for a form of hate speech, so maybe they’ll have to go after you.”

This was a reference to Trump suing the ABC news network and news anchor George Stephanopoulos over their statements saying that the jury found Trump "liable for rape." in the legal proceedings regardings his alleged sexual assault involving columnist E. Jean Carroll.

The jury had found the US president liable for sexual abuse and defamation but not liable for sexual assault.

Trump's legal team used this fact to reach a settlement with ABC of up to $15 million donated to a presidential foundation and museum to be established by Trump, and also publicly stating their regrets for the statement.