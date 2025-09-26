Trump Tells Netanyahu: 'I Will Not Allow' West Bank Annexation

President Donald Trump has declared that he "will not allow" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the West Bank, marking a sharp public divergence from a longstanding Israeli political objective.

Speaking at a rally, as reported by the BBC, President Trump indicated that he believes annexing the territory would be detrimental to regional stability and complicate future peace negotiations. This statement directly contradicts the hopes of hardline elements within Netanyahu's governing coalition, who have pushed for the extension of Israeli sovereignty over Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank.

Trump's position represents a significant shift in his public rhetoric concerning Israel’s territorial ambitions. While his administration has been a staunch supporter of Israel, providing diplomatic backing for its actions, the President now appears to draw a clear line against unilateral annexation.