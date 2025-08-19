Trump Tariffs Seen Fostering New China-Global South Trade Order

President Donald Trump’s tariff war is accelerating Beijing’s trade and investment push into developing nations known as the Global South, according to research by S&P Global, potentially creating a new trade order dominated by Chinese firms.

China’s goods exports over the past decade have doubled to nations mostly across Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, compared with growth of 28% to the US and 58% to Western Europe, S&P Global said in a report Tuesday. That trend has accelerated in the five years since Trump’s first term.

The tariff-led push comes while Chinese firms are seeking new markets abroad as the world’s second-largest economy slows, and as its companies seek to carve out manufacturing hubs for goods from electric vehicles to electronics.

“High uncertainties under US tariffs and China’s slowdown will continue to motivate Chinese firms to head to the Global South,” S&P Global’s economists said in the report. “The result could be a new order of global commerce where South–South trade becomes the new center of gravity and Chinese multinationals emerge as the new key players.”