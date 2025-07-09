Trump Tariffs: Philippines Among Six More Countries Hit With Levies Up To 30% — Check Details
Algeria, Iraq and Libya have been hit with 30% tariff by the Trump administration.
US President Donald Trump has issued tariff letters to six more countries — Philippines, Brunei, Moldova, Algeria, Iraq and Libya, according to the updates shared on his official social media handle on Wednesday.
The highest tariffs among these countries have been levied on Algeria, Iraq and Libya, with the three nations being hit with import levies of 30%.
On Brunei and Moldova, Trump has slapped a tariff of 25%, whereas the imports from Philippines will draw a levy of 20%.
The US president started announcing tariffs on select-trading partners from Monday onwards, as the erstwhile July 9 deadline for tariff reprieve approached.
Among notable countries hit with Trump tariffs are South Korea and Japan—two of America's crucial trading and strategic partners—with both the countries slapped with 25% levies.
The tariffs will come into effect from Aug. 1, which indicates that the Trump administration has the left the room open for negotiations for the remainder of this month. But the "Aug. 1 deadline won't be extended", the president stressed in a media briefing on Tuesday.
Trump had first announced his so-called reciprocal tariffs on all trading partners on April 3. However, a week later, he offered a 90-day reprieve to most countries, allowing them to strike a bilateral trade deal with the US to avoid the tariffs.
India, whose bilateral trade with the US stood at $131.84 billion in fiscal year 2024-25, has been in locked in negotiations with the Trump administration over the past several weeks to hammer out a trade agreement.
Despite prolonged negotiations, both sides are yet to finalise an agreement. So far, Trump has not named India among the countries against which he would be re-imposing the tariffs. In a press briefing on Monday, he said the two countries were "close" to sign the trade agreement.