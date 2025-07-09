Trump Tariffs: Philippines Among Six More Countries Hit With Levies Up To 30% — Check Details

US President Donald Trump has issued tariff letters to six more countries — Philippines, Brunei, Moldova, Algeria, Iraq and Libya, according to the updates shared on his official social media handle on Wednesday.

The highest tariffs among these countries have been levied on Algeria, Iraq and Libya, with the three nations being hit with import levies of 30%.

On Brunei and Moldova, Trump has slapped a tariff of 25%, whereas the imports from Philippines will draw a levy of 20%.

The US president started announcing tariffs on select-trading partners from Monday onwards, as the erstwhile July 9 deadline for tariff reprieve approached.

Among notable countries hit with Trump tariffs are South Korea and Japan—two of America's crucial trading and strategic partners—with both the countries slapped with 25% levies.

The tariffs will come into effect from Aug. 1, which indicates that the Trump administration has the left the room open for negotiations for the remainder of this month. But the "Aug. 1 deadline won't be extended", the president stressed in a media briefing on Tuesday.