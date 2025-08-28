'Trump Tariffs May Backfire': From UK To China, How Global Media Covered US Levies On India
US President Donald Trump's 50% tariff on Indian products became effective from Aug. 27, that is Wednesday. The tariffs are set to impact the Indian export market, and sentiments of caution and anxiety have propped up.
Sectors like textiles, gems and jewellery, shrimp, leather, footwear, chemicals, and machinery are major contributors to India's US exports, and therefore, have suffered the most impact.
Industry experts, think tanks, and association take note of the challenges and hurdles while simultaneously having faith in India's ability to strengthen its resilience in the face of global trade uncertainties.
Global Media Coverage Of Tariffs On India
United States
Sections of the American media was critical about Trump's decision to impose 50% tariffs on India. An Opinion piece on Washington Post called it a "Strategic Blunder". The report cites and reaffirms global affairs analyst Fareed Zakaria's view on US tariffs on India and terms it as an "unnecessary and reckless assault" on one of America's most crucial trading partners.
Other reports, like that of the New York Times, said that India is confused about the tariffs imposed on it and explored the possible reasons for it.
United Kingdom
Guardian held the view that Trump's tariffs are transforming old alliances while the Global South is paving its own way. It also stated that over the past few months, Trump's decisions have produced noticeable political counter reactions and also that the resistance shown by the BRICS nation is an indication to "how Trump’s tariffs might in the medium term backfire...”
China
Global Times in China reported that the rift between the US and India has deepened beyond tariff numbers. The report also cited experts saying that it is these tariffs that have compelled India to have another look at its diplomatic strategy. Trump's levies, at the same time, have stirred national sentiment in the country.