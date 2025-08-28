'Trump Tariffs May Backfire': From UK To China, How Global Media Covered US Levies On India

US President Donald Trump's 50% tariff on Indian products became effective from Aug. 27, that is Wednesday. The tariffs are set to impact the Indian export market, and sentiments of caution and anxiety have propped up.

Sectors like textiles, gems and jewellery, shrimp, leather, footwear, chemicals, and machinery are major contributors to India's US exports, and therefore, have suffered the most impact.

Industry experts, think tanks, and association take note of the challenges and hurdles while simultaneously having faith in India's ability to strengthen its resilience in the face of global trade uncertainties.