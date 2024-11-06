Trump Takes Early Electoral Lead As Race With Harris Takes Shape

The race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is shaping up to be the narrowly fought battle that polls forecast, and one that could take days to settle.

With polls closed in more than two-thirds of states, Trump had taken preliminary leads in Georgia and North Carolina, two key swing states, while vote counting in others was in its early stages.

Other initial results went as-expected, with both candidates projected to win safe states and West Virginia’s open Senate seat flipping to the Republicans. Trump easily won his home state of Florida, including some key heavily Hispanic counties. Harris took Democratic strongholds including New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Polls have closed in the battlegrounds of Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin, though voting hours have been extended in small pockets where irregularities were reported. The seventh remaining battleground state is Nevada.

Trump led in Georgia, with about two-thirds of votes reported, and North Carolina, while Harris had early leads in Michigan and Pennsylvania. None of those swing states has been called.