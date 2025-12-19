Trump Suspends Green Card Lottery Programme Citing Brown University And MIT Shootings

US President Donald Trump ordered the immediate suspension of the Diversity Visa lottery program on Thursday, citing its connection to the suspect in the recent shootings at Brown University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the policy shift via the social platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that the pause was issued at the President’s direct instruction.

Under the new order, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will cease processing for the program indefinitely.

In her post on X, Noem wrote, "The Brown University shooter, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente entered the United States through the diversity lottery immigrant visa program (DV1) in 2017 and was granted a green card. This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country."

"In 2017, President Trump fought to end this program, following the devastating NYC truck ramming by an ISIS terrorist, who entered under the DV1 program, and murdered eight people. At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program," added the Homeland Security Secretary.