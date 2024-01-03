Trump Sues Maine Official Who Disqualified Him From Ballot

Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 race, has faced dozens of lawsuits across the country claiming he is ineligible for another term because of his effort to stay in the White House, which triggered the assault on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His conduct, including spreading false claims of voter fraud and enlisting bogus presidential electors in swing states he lost to Biden, has already led to separate federal and state criminal charges.