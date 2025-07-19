Trump Sues Dow Jones, Rupert Murdoch For Libel Over WSJ Epstein Story

US President Donald Trump sued Dow Jones & Co., News Corp. and Rupert Murdoch for libel, according to court records.

The lawsuit comes a day after the Wall Street Journal published a story alleging that Trump once sent a suggestive birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein. Details of the filing weren’t immediately available in online court records.

“We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit,” a Dow Jones spokesperson said in an emailed statement.