Trump Speaks With Colombian Leader He Insulted Days Earlier

Donald Trump spoke with one of his main antagonists and ideological foes in the Americas, Colombian leader Gustavo Petro, days after accusing him of being “sick” and a cocaine trafficker.

The pair discussed counter-narcotics policy and other topics on which they have clashed, and agreed to a face-to-face encounter, Trump said.

“It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had,” Trump said Wednesday, in a post on Truth Social. “I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future.”

Petro told supporters in Bogotá that they had also discussed Venezuela. The call took place days after Trump warned that the US could intervene military in Colombia following the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Trump and Petro have had an increasingly sour relationship over the last year. In September, the US canceled Petro’s visa after he called on troops to disobey Trump’s orders. Washington also sanctioned Petro and members of his inner circle personally, for allegedly enabling drug trafficking. It also “decertified” the Andean nation as a partner in the war on drugs, as the once-close relationship between the two countries frayed.

During a speech after the call, Petro said that members of the Colombian opposition had created hostility toward his government in Washington.

The call was set up by Colombia’s ambassador to the US, Daniel García-Peña, who maintains strong relationships in Washington, said people familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified since the talks were private.

Blu Radio reported that the call lasted approximately 45 minutes.