Business NewsWorldTrump Spares Copper Market From Worst With 50% Duty On Products
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Spares Copper Market From Worst With 50% Duty On Products

Much of the US market had anticipated some tariff on raw copper, the key input for wiring and other products that are ubiquitous for the homebuilding, construction and automobile industries.

31 Jul 2025, 12:19 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Spools of copper wire in storage at a metal refinery in Hamburg, Germany.</p><p>Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg</p></div>
Spools of copper wire in storage at a metal refinery in Hamburg, Germany.

Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on all semi-finished copper products coming into the US but stopped short of applying the duty to imported refined copper, sparing much of the domestic industry from potential higher costs. 

Trump on Wednesday issued a proclamation setting fresh duties on copper imports, but the scope was not as broad as many market participants expected. The new rates are effective Aug. 1, according to a White House fact sheet. 

Prices of the metal fell as much as 18% before paring some of the losses to trade at $5.1310 a pound as of 2:11 p.m. in New York.

Much of the US market had anticipated some tariff on raw copper, the key input for wiring and other products that are ubiquitous for the homebuilding, construction and automobile industries. 

ALSO READ

Trump Tariffs: India Inc, Exporters Disappointed, Deeply Concerned
Opinion
Trump Tariffs: India Inc, Exporters Disappointed, Deeply Concerned
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT