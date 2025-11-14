Trump Signs Order Championed By First Lady To Boost Foster Care

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to expand foster care services to children moving out of the system into adulthood, bolstering one of first lady Melania Trump’s initiatives.

“We are going to protect American children in foster care, and we’re going to ensure that they will never, ever be forgotten,” Trump said at a White House event on Thursday, where he was joined by the first lady and foster families.

Trump said the initiative would help those leaving the foster-care system to grow into “wealthy, productive citizens.”

The order establishes a “Fostering the Future” program to secure support from the government, private sector, nonprofits and academia to offer “new educational and employment pathways for youth transitioning out of foster care,” according to the White House.

It also authorizes the creation of an online platform to help current and former foster children find resources and increases access to education and training vouchers as well as federal grants to support more “programs that promote educational success, workforce advancement, and financial literacy for young people transitioning out of care.”

And it aims to expand the use by states of scholarship programs funded by tax-credited donations to groups that provide scholarships to foster care children.

The first lady said the effort would “provide individuals from the foster care community the ability to secure an entry-level job position and, in turn, financial independence.”