Trump Signs Executive Orders Aimed At Ending Cashless Bail

Some cities including Washington have reduced their use of cash bail over concerns that accused criminals were being held in jail simply because they could not afford bail, rather than because they posed a risk to public safety.

While critics of cash bail say it disproportionately hurts low-income people and results in those who are arrested being unable to return to their jobs or family duties, proponents say the system keeps criminals off the street.

“They thought it was discriminatory to make people put up money because they just killed three people lying on a street, any street all over the country, cashless bail — we’re ending it,” Trump said. “But we’re starting by ending it in DC, and that we have the right to do through federalization.”

Trump has sought to crack down on what he has portrayed as out of control crime, with Washington at the epicenter of his efforts. The president has seized control of the city’s police force and deployed about 2,000 National Guard troops to patrol the nation’s capital, despite data showing violent crime there hit a 30-year low last year.