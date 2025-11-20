Donald Trump Signs Bill To Release Epstein Files After Stunning U-Turn

In an announcement on social media platform Truth Social, US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed to have signed a bill ordering the release of files on deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The move comes following mounting pressure from his own party, following initial resistance to authorise the release.

He directly targeted prominent Democratic figures over their alleged associations with the disgraced financier.

In his post, Trump asserted Epstein was "a lifelong Democrat," citing donations the made to major Democratic politicians and listing figures such as Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, Hakeem Jeffries, and Stacey Plaskett as being closely connected to Epstein.

Trump contrasted his administration’s actions with the alleged inaction of the Joe Biden administration, stating while his Department of Justice had turned over nearly 50,000 pages of documents to Congress, "the Biden administration did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him."