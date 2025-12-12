Trump Signals Possible Move To Eliminate Taxes On Gambling Winnings: ‘Have To Think About That’

Trump’s comments on gambling taxes align with a larger plan to revamp the US tax system, following recent legislative measures such as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), according to a Newsweek report. With a large proportion of Americans engaging in gambling each year, changes to the taxation of winnings could have significant consequences for taxpayers, federal revenues and the deficit.

Newsweek states that the Trump administration’s ongoing push for major tax reductions, including proposals to eliminate income tax, has sparked debate among economists and policymakers about the practicality and financial impact of such measures.