Trump Sidelined US-India Relations To Prioritise Family's Pakistan Deals: Ex-US NSA Jake Sullivan

Former US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan accused Donald Trump of sidelining the US-India partnership, allegedly prioritizing his family's business interests in Pakistan. "This is a major strategic setback because a strong India-US partnership serves our core interests," he said on the MeidasTouch YouTube channel.

Pakistan has been willing to engage in deals with the Trump family. Sullivan noted that, for decades, the US has worked to strengthen its relationship with India, the world’s largest democracy—a country with which we should be aligned on technology, talent, economics, and in countering China’s strategic drift. "Only for Trump to undercut it," he said.

The former US National Security Advisor, said the move represented ''one of the most underreported aspects of Trump’s foreign policy.'' Sullivan highlighted that, this move has not only sabotaged Washington's relationship with New Delhi, but portrayed US as an unreliable ally.

"Imagine being a Germany, a Japan, or a Canada and watching this unfold, one would think, "That could be us tomorrow," Sullivan commented.

"It only reinforces the idea that you must hedge against the US. If our allies conclude they cannot rely on us in any way, shape, or form, it is not in the best long-term interest of the American people," he noted.