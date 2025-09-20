Trump Shapes Gilded Age Of US Immigration With $100,000 H-1B Fee

President Donald Trump took his most extensive step yet toward overhauling the US legal migration system, with a pair of proclamations that explicitly favor the wealthiest of the world’s prospective expat workers.

Trump on Friday slapped a $100,000 application fee on the widely-used H-1B visa program, a move that would drastically increase the cost of visas heavily coveted by some of America’s largest companies seeking to bring in skilled workers from abroad.

The president also unveiled a “Trump Gold Card” visa program — where for the price of $1 million, individuals could get US residency. Businesses could buy residency permits for $2 million per employee, while a new platinum-level card set to be issued soon would cost $5 million and allow the holder to come to the US for up to 270 days a year without being subject to US taxes on non-US income.

It all amounts to a plan for a new gilded age of immigration to America, where those with the resources to invest are welcomed along with their wallets — while at the same time new barriers to entry are erected for those with lower means and others seen as taking away jobs that could be occupied by American workers.

The pomp with which the president announced the programs echoed the theme — over his right shoulder as he spoke to reporters in the Oval Office was an image of a gold card with Trump’s face on it and other Americana, including a bald eagle, all in gold.

It’s a stark shift from America’s stance toward immigration historically, which welcomed those of various economic backgrounds coming to the country legally in search of a better life and more freedom.